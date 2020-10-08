Community · Local

Operation Red Nose cancelled this holiday season for Quinte area

  • October 8, 2020 at 10:40 am

By James Tubb

BELLEVILLE – Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Operation Red Nose will not be offering its drive-home service this holiday season.

The organization made the announcement on Wednesday, citing the safety of volunteers and clients as the reason for cancelling.

The volunteer-run service drives partygoers and their vehicle to their homes after a night out. During the 2019 season, the Quinte  operation served 731 people across 381 different trips. Its 259 volunteers in 2019 drove a collective 11,930 kilometres during the holiday season.

Operation Red Nose says that it will still be launching an awareness campaign in November to help promote safe habits behind the wheel.

