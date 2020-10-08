Operation Red Nose cancelled this holiday season for Quinte area

By James Tubb

BELLEVILLE – Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Operation Red Nose will not be offering its drive-home service this holiday season.

The organization made the announcement on Wednesday, citing the safety of volunteers and clients as the reason for cancelling.

We are sad to announce today that @ORNose will not offer the ride service during the 2020 holiday season. Operation Red Nose itself is not cancelled; the details of our awareness campaign will be announced in November. pic.twitter.com/1gUWWORrlR — Operation Red Nose (@ORNose) October 7, 2020

The volunteer-run service drives partygoers and their vehicle to their homes after a night out. During the 2019 season, the Quinte operation served 731 people across 381 different trips. Its 259 volunteers in 2019 drove a collective 11,930 kilometres during the holiday season.

Operation Red Nose says that it will still be launching an awareness campaign in November to help promote safe habits behind the wheel.