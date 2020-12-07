Bancroft O.P.P investigating snowmobile accident in Hastings Highlands

By James Tubb

BELLEVILLE – Bancroft O.P.P is now investigating a snowmobile accident that occurred this morning in Maynooth.

Shortly after 10 a.m., officers of the Bancroft Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police and Hastings County Paramedics responded to a snowmobile collision in the area of ANAF Road, just north of the hamlet in the Municipality of Hastings Highlands.

The 26-year old snowmobiler from Hastings Highlands was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

An investigation into the collision is currently ongoing with officers from the Bancroft OPP, as well as an OPP Technical Collision Investigator.