Grinch strikes at downtown Belleville light display

By James Tubb

BELLEVILLE – It appears a Grinch has started making his rounds trying to disrupt Christmas in Belleville.

Belleville Police are investigating after stuff was stolen from a downtown Christmas lighting display overnight Friday.

Police say the villains made off with over $3,700 worth of lighting fixtures and lighting equipment from the display on Front Street.

Some of the stolen items include commercial cables, a computer controlling system, a power supply, control box and a pixel control system.

Police are asking for the public’s help in solving this theft. If anyone has any information about this crime, they are to contact Constables Laura White ext 4218 or Constable Genore ext 4194 at (613) 966-0882.

If people have any information and wish to come forward anonymously, they can contact Quinte Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.