Confirmed COVID-19 case at McDonald’s in Trenton

By James Tubb

BELLEVILLE – Hastings Prince Edward Public Health has confirmed a COVID-19 case at the McDonald’s at Monogram Place in Trenton.

Public health confirms that the case worked the 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. shift from Monday, Dec. 7 through Friday, Dec.11.

While the risk of transmission to customers has been deemed relatively low by HPEPH, anyone who was served at the Monogram Place McDonald’s in Trenton on Dec.7, 8, 9, 10, and 11 is encouraged to monitor for symptoms of COVID-19.

Public health says that once identified, all high-risk contacts related to this case will be instructed to self-isolate immediately and get tested. High-risk contacts are required to remain in isolation for a minimum of 14 days after their exposure, regardless of test results.

Any staff who worked at the facility but have not been identified as high-risk contacts are instructed to monitor for symptoms as well. These individuals are not required to isolate unless they are otherwise instructed to do so by HPEPH.

Out of an abundance of caution, McDonald’s Trenton management decided to close the restaurant for cleaning and sanitization by a certified third party. They are also advising staff with potential workplace exposure to the positive case to remain at home until public health completes the case investigation and contact tracing process.

They say this preventative measure will allow HPEPH the time necessary to identify high-risk workplace contacts and ensure the risk to staff and customers of McDonald’s Trenton remains low.

“The well-being of individuals who work at or visited McDonald’s at Monogram Place in Trenton and preventing the spread of COVID-19 in our community are our top priorities,” said Dr. Oglaza in a news release.

“It is incredibly important that impacted individuals isolate immediately and seek testing as directed by public health in order to prevent further local transmission of COVID-19.”

HPEPH is reminding the public that no one is immune to COVID-19 and some individuals may be exposed despite their best efforts. They ask that everyone should continue working together to reduce their risk and the risk to those they care about by: