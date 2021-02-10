Uncategorized

Hospice Quinte resumes in-home visits

  • February 10, 2021 at 1:48 pm

By Beatrice Toplitsky

BELLEVILLE–Hospice Quinte is resuming in-home visits with patients who are in the terminal stage of a life limiting illness at home.

As of Wednesday, Hospice Quinte volunteers are able to perform in-home visits in all zones except grey under Ontario’s COVID-19 Response Framework.

Both the client and volunteer will undergo COVID-19 screening, and volunteers will follow a policy for infection control as well as wearing masks when physical distancing is not possible.’

More information about Hospice Quinte can be found here.

