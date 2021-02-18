Hastings and Prince Edward Learning Foundation surpasses campaign fundraising goal

By Trey Boivin

BELLEVILLE – The Now More Than Ever campaign has raised more than $435,000 for student nutrition programs that had to be postponed because of the pandemic.

The campaign, hosted by the Hastings and Prince Edward Learning Foundation, raised $35,000 more than their fundraising goal.

Maribeth deSnoo, the foundation’s executive director, voiced her gratitude towards the generosity of the community.

“How fantastic we’ve exceeded it and we still are receiving donations. So, that’s absolutely amazing,” she said.

The money they’ve raised will be going into Food for Learning, Food for Home and the Student Emergency Fund aid programs.

There were 536 total donations with 192 of those being from new donors, according to a press release on Tuesday The largest single donation was $125,000 from someone the foundation has yet to reveal.

Food for Learning supports around 4,000 students, Food for Home supports 226 students and the foundation has received 352 Student Emergency Fund requests.

Marion Wilson, Principal at Bird’s Creek P.S. in Bancroft, made a statement on the importance of these school programs and the Now More Than Ever campaign.

“The continuing pandemic has put incredible strains on many of our families,” she said.

“Families are financially stretched more and more and are left making very difficult decisions about which needs they can address: food or glasses, heat or new clothes, their hydro bill or lunches for their children,” she goes on to say.

While their goal has been met, fundraising will be ongoing, deSnoo said.

“The official part of the campaign has ended having reached our campaign goal, but donations are gladly being received. we have additional events coming up. We’ll have our golf tournament this summer and certainly, Food for Learning is looking forward to hosting a spring event, so donations are always being accepted,” she said.