Police again ask for help in disappearance of local man 13 years ago

By Charlotte Oduol

BELLEVILLE- On the 13th anniversary of his disappearance, the OPP is again asking for the public’s help in finding out what happened to Calvin Vanness.

Vanness who was 65 years old at the time he went missing, was last heard from on March 26, 2008, and reported missing on March 31, 2008.

According to the OPP, Vanness last spoke to a family member on March 26. He had plans that day to make his drive down to Arden, Ont to spend time with his family.

Information gathered to date by investigators has led them to believe that the disappearance of Vanness is a result of homicide.

“The OPP never close unsolved homicides,” said Sgt. Anne Collins in an email exchange with QNet News.

“An investigator is always assigned and the file is considered active until it is solved. Investigators follow up on all information and tips are followed up until they are eliminated as useful or lead to something,” said Collins.

Collins said the investigators continue to engage with the media regarding this incident and try to follow any leads that come in.