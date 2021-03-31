New Brighton chamber president aims to help businesses tap into e-commerce

By Felicia Massey

BRIGHTON – Small business owner Bobbi Wright plans to help Brighton businesses transition into the e-commerce environment as she steps into the president position at the local Chamber of Commerce.

Wright took over The Birdhouse Nature Store, located on Main Street, in October 2017. The previous owner of almost 25 years, Connie Crowe, was also a member of the chamber. Wright says she too recognizes the value of working with the chamber as a small business owner.

“It was important to me to connect to the community and to have my finger on the pulse of what’s going on in the community. It’s an opportunity to be a part of something.”

Like Wright’s store, many Brighton-Cramahe business owners have experienced the toll the COVID-19 pandemic has taken on small businesses.

The Birdhouse Nature Store had to quickly adapt to an emerging method of selling — online — to keep their business afloat.

Online shopping options include curbside pickup and free local delivery during lockdown.

“It was our saving grace at the start of COVID,” says Wright as she discusses her decision to launch the business online.

“I laid off my employees because sales were tanking and everybody was scared to come out shopping. When I made the decision to launch e-commerce, between phone orders and what came in over e-commerce, I was busier than I had ever expected.”

The entrepreneur advocates for other local businesses to do the same as she launches the online forum Brighton-Cramahe Marketplace.

Wright says she understands how daunting the process of growing your e-commerce business would be for some local residents, and hopes the user-friendly platform will “easily give businesses the opportunity to be online.”

“We’re no longer in a world where just having a brick and mortar business is going to survive. We need to have an e-commerce branch.”

She says outgoing Brighton-Cramahe Chamber of Commerce President Mario Guzman nominated her for the president position.

“I’m honoured to be in the position, and there will definitely be a little more responsibility with being the face of the chamber,” says Wright as she expresses excitement in her new council endeavour.

“I’m just really looking forward to seeing the chamber continue to support businesses in our area to the best of their ability.”