Bridge rebuild will improve aesthetics and wildlife habitats

By Felicia Massey

BELLEVILLE – The city of Belleville is working to increase accessibility and protect local wildlife along the Moira River when construction on the Catharine Street pedestrian bridge begins this July.

The city of Belleville announced at the beginning of the week that the new bridge will be a two steel tied-arch span structure, modelled after the Lower Bridge located on Bridge Street.

Although the Catharine Street Bridge is currently closed due to deterioration, it is typically used by pedestrians walking the Riverfront Trail.

The budget for the new bridge is approximately $3.3 million including material testing and contract administration services according to senior project manager Kartik Suresh.

Suresh says the construction is set to begin in July 2021, and is anticipated to be completed by October 2022.

He explains that they are starting with in-water construction and demolishing the bridge this year, while next year they will focus on building the structure.

“According to regulations it was noticed, as you can see in the reports, this bridge does have severe delamination. It needs to go (through) reapplication for it to be safe to use.”

Delamination is when material fractures into layers.

The rebuilding process involves ensuring that in-water construction and the new structure will not be detrimental to wildlife in the area.

“That is why in-water works are only allowed from July to December,” says Suresh as he glances over at the water under the bridge.

“The federal and provincial regulations are very strict when it comes to dealing with in-water work, especially because there is an endangered species here that we need to protect.”

The species Suresh is referring to is a type of fish called the Channel darter. According to Ontario.ca the species thrives in clean water, and does not live well in muddy or polluted rivers. The channel darter is on the Species at Risk in Ontario list.

By removing the armour stone wall on the east bank and putting in a new one, Suresh says this will ensure that the environment and the fish habitats will prosper.

“In order to improve upon environmental constraints we are putting sediment traps to enhance the quality of water that enters the river.”

The new Catharine Street bridge will also be widened to allow for cyclist and wheelchair use. It will undergo upgrades to improve aesthetics, which includes decorative lighting and landscaping.