Belleville’s parent club — the Ottawa Senators — pay homage to Indigenous peoples

By Maria Toews

BELLEVILLE – The Ottawa Senators — the parent team of Belleville’s Senators — will acknowledge Truth and Reconciliation Day at their game on Wednesday evening.

In honour of Truth and Reconciliation Day, a song will be preformed by a nine person group that hails from Kitigan Zibi, Que. called the Eagle River Singers before the game starts. This will be after the traditional land acknowledgement is made.

The Canadian national anthem will be sung in Anishinaabemowin, English and French by Indigenous singer Mary Nahwegahbow.

In addition, the player’s hockey sticks from both teams will be wrapped in orange tape and their helmets will also display decals saying Every Child Matters.

A 50/50 draw will be available online and at the centre and all proceeds will go to Indigenous charities. All three of Ottawa’s preseason games will have a similar draw with all proceeds going to these charities as well.

The game starts at 7 p.m. against the Toronto Maple Leafs. It will be the team’s first home game this season at the Canadian Tire Centre.