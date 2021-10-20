Free flu shots available to high risk Ontarians and seniors in November

By Charlotte Oduol

BELLEVILLE — All Ontarians, including seniors and those at high risk, can now schedule their flu shot appointments starting in November.

It is important that people get their flu shots this season, the Health Ministry said in a press release on Tuesday. It urges people to get the shot to keep Ontarians healthy, protect the most vulnerable, and prevent unnecessary visits to the hospital during the flu season.

“The importance of vaccination has never been more clear,” said Justin Bates, CEO of Ontario Pharmacists Associations, in the press release.

“Over the past year, millions of Ontarians have rolled up their sleeves to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Now it’s time we also protect ourselves, our families, and our communities from the flu. Getting the flu shot is the best way to do that,” he said.

Bates said Ontario’s pharmacy professionals are in close partnerships with healthcare partners and are ready to do their part in getting as many Ontarians vaccinated as possible.

In September, Ontario’s initial flu vaccine supply was prioritized for long-term care home residents and hospital patients. Still, shots are now available for all seniors and those at risk for complications from the flu.

This year Ontario is investing over $89 million to purchase over 7.6 million flu vaccine doses, which is 1.4 million more than last year.

Of those doses, 1.8 million will be allocated to seniors who are considered more at risk and vulnerable to the disease.

“As our economy reopens, and we continue to follow public health measures in our fight to end the pandemic, it is even more important to get the flu shot to stay healthy,” said the president of the Ontario Medical Association Adam Kassan in the press release. “Contact your family doctor to book your flu shot.”

Ontarians are encouraged to be patient during this time as it may take longer wait periods for the flu shot shipments to arrive at their local health centres and flu shot locations.

To help stop the spread this fall, Ontarians are asked to continue to follow COVID-19 public health measures and guidelines in public settings.

More to come.