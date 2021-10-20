Belleville Police to host women in policing event.

By Charlotte Oduol

BELLEVILLE – The Belleville Police Service will be hosting a Women in Policing Event on Nov. 25 for women interested in a career in policing.

The police service is calling upon all women interested in exploring a career in policing or looking to join the Belleville Police Service team to attend the event

Attendees will have an opportunity to learn about the hiring process, network with officers, and understand the benefits of a career in policing.

Registration is required for the event as spaces are limited.

For more information and to register please visit www.police.belleville.on.ca or email hr@police.belleville.on.ca