Vintage-rock documentary and concert are coming to 2022 Belleville DocFest

By Maria Toews

BELLEVILLE – The 11th annual DocFest film festival is coming to Belleville between March 4 and 13, 2022, and will feature the award-nominated documentary Rockfield: The Studio on the Farm and the band Four Lanes Wide.

The festival lasts 10 days and includes a featured gala film and concert, 50 other films available to be streamed, and Q-and-A sessions with filmmakers.

First, the in-person gala film event at the Empire Theatre on Friday, March 4, will feature Rockfield: The Studio on the Farm, which was nominated for an award at the Welsh Baftas.

The film takes a look at the first rock ‘n’ roll residential recording studio, located in Monmouthsire, Wales. The director is Hannah Berryman.

The recording studio was started by two brothers on their dairy farm in the 1970s. It became a legendary studio used by musicians such as Black Sabbath, Queen, The Stone Roses, Oasis and Coldplay. The film includes appearances from musicians including Robert Plant of Led Zeppelin, Ozzy Osbourne, and Tony Iommi of Black Sabbath

After the screening, Four Lanes Wide – a classic-rock band based in Peterborough – will be playing live for the gala concert.

For the concert, Four Lanes Wide will be playing songs featured in the film, covers of songs from the Allman Brothers, Eric Clapton and Led Zeppelin, and the band’s own original songs.

The festival lasts 10 days, during which ticket-holders can watch any films they wish to see; each film will be available for streaming for three days.

Festival passes are now available and are non-refundable. If COVID prevents the festival from being in-person, the gala will be cancelled and three additional films will be given to gala ticket-holders.

For tickets to the 2022 DocFest, film festival click here.