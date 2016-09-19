MADD targets drivers who use marijuana

By Brendan Burke

BELLEVILLE – Mothers Against Drunk Driving Canada is shifting gears to take aim at people who drive under the influence of marijuana.

The move comes ahead of the federal government’s planned legalization and regulation of pot.

While Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberal government grapples with the legal and technological logistics of curbing pot use by drivers, the non-profit organization isn’t taking the prospect of increased impaired-driving rates lightly.

MADD – an organization that for decades has championed awareness of the consequences of drinking and driving – is now running a public-service advertisement underscoring the risks associated with drug use.

While the shift in focus is part of a national campaign, Quinte’s MADD chapter is following suit in its bid to educate the public ahead of the tentative spring 2017 rollout of the legalization of marijuana.

QNet News has reached out to both MADD Quinte and the Belleville Police to learn what a regional response to the emerging concern might look like.

More to come.

Comments