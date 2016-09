By Isaiah Mawhinney

BELLEVILLE – The start of a new school year is hectic, but fortunately Loyalist Athletics offers everyone a chance to de-stress on a trip out of town.

There are a variety of excursions to choose from, including Big Ski Weekend, a three-day trip at a resort in Vermont for $299. The advertisements say “space is limited!” but organizers say the trip is not filling up quickly.

More to come.

Comments