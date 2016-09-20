Brake Room offers coffee and bike repairs in downtown Belleville

By Brock Ormond

BELLEVILLE – Bikes and coffee – a winning combination for one Belleville business.

The Brake Room, a bike café that opened up in May, provides bicycle repair service to city riders while they get their caffeine fix.

Reviews on the shop so far have been unanimously positive. A total of 34 people have given an overall five-star review on The Brake Room’s Facebook page.

The idea of a bike café arrives in North America from European countries like Scotland and the Netherlands. Some cities, like Vancouver, Kitchener, Ont., and Chicago, have opened bicycle and coffee shops in the past few years.

QNet News will have a profile on The Brake Room and how it is operated on a daily basis.

More to come.

Comments