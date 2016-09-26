Trails near Loyalist left undiscovered by students

By Isaiah Mawhinney and Katie Perry

BELLEVILLE – Did you know that Loyalist is home to many scenic adventures that often go unnoticed?

These treks include trails such as the Orchard Trail and the Loyalist Loop.

In addition, nearby Potter’s Creek Conservation Area has six different trails to choose from. They range in length from a third of a kilometre to 2.3 kilometres. The trails are located just west of the college, and continue south toward Highway 2.

Belleville residents might be more familiar with trails downtown and near Zwick’s Park than the trails in the Quinte Conservation area.

QNet News will be speaking with people about why the trails in Loyalist aren’t well-known and what the trails have to offer.

