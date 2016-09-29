Get a taste of your local brew

By Courtney Bell

BELLEVILLE – Local craft beer will be on tap at this year’s Oktoberfest.

This is the second beer fest in Empire Square this year. The last one in March was such a success that organziers increased the amount of space for Oktoberfest.

Andy Forgie, promotional manager for Empire Productions – the company hosting the event – said microbreweries have become a big phenomenon and the Quinte area is no exception.

“We have a wonderful selection throughout our Belleville and Quinte region and they are here to stay,” Forgie says. “Microbreweries are making their mark and people want something different that they can’t get at their local beer store.”

One of the benefits of microbreweries is the connection people make with the creators.

“The breweries are not a far journey and you get to talk to the people who make it.”

Trenton’s Wild Card Brewing Company will be showcasing its beer at the event. Its product is sold in many local bars and restaurants including Tomasso’s Italian Grille, The Port Bistro, L’Auberge de France and Sans Souci.

The Port Bistro’s chef and general manger, Shaun Connell, said they decided to pair up with Wild Card Brewing Company because they wanted to promote a local beer.

“We carry pretty much all the local breweries,”Connell says. “We feature four of them including Wild Card Brewery , Mackinnon Brothers Brewery, Barley Days Brewery and Church-Key Brewery.”

He said the brew master Nate Card – one of the owners of Wild Card Brewing Company – worked on an exclusive brew for the restaurant.

“It’s a red ale and you can only taste it at Port Bistro,” he said.

Card’s older brother Zack, also an owner, said it’s great to support the local economy and be able to showcase as much local product as possible. He said he appreciates the support.

“There is a lot of good agriculture and cottage industries around here that we love to be a part of with the craft brewing. We like to showcase what the Bay of Quinte West has to offer.”

He says they will be showcasing three beers at this years Oktoberfest: Basic Blonde, Hard Currantcy and Limey Bastard.

The event will be held in Empire Square October 1st. For more information on the event you can also go to Bay of Quinte webpage.

Comments