Public support overwhelming with for new Belleville team

By Tyler Penney

BELLEVILLE – Within 24 hours of announcing that Belleville now has a hockey team, the support from the public has been overwhelming.

The Belleville Senators say they have over 1,000 deposits for season tickets since the big announcement Monday. In order to secure season tickets for 2017, you need to place a $100 deposit and it will guarantee your place in line for season seats.

The Belleville Senators will kick off their inaugural season in October of 2017.

