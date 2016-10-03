Maude Barlow speaking in Belleville

By Tara Henley

BELLEVILLE – Author and activist Maude Barlow will be speaking at a public presentation on Canada’s water crisis Monday night.

The event will be held at Eastminster United Church on Bridge Street East starting at 6:30 p.m.

Barlow is the author of 18 books and her most recent, Blue Covenant: The Global Water Crisis and the Fight for the Right to Water, focuses on the increase of pollution in freshwater sources. She is the national chairperson of the Council of Canadians and the recipient of 14 honorary doctorates and many awards for her literary and activist work.

The event is presented in partnership with the Council of Canadians Quinte and the Belleville University Women’s Club.

Comments