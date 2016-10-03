Coloured pumpkins to help Trenton Memorial Hospital

By Haley Rose

QUINTE WEST – Kim and Mark Lafferty‘s fields are filled with purple and pink pumpkins that will be sold to support two local causes.

The couple has been growing pumpkins on their farm for the last 15 years.

This spring they decided to plant new seeds to try something different, in addition to the regular orange pumpkins that can be found at their stand.

Proceeds from the purple and pink pumpkins will give back to the Trenton Memorial Hospital Foundation in two different ways.

The first is through the breast assessment clinic, which gives screening to women for early detection of breast cancer.The second is a pilot project that helps create support programs for sexual-assault victims under the age of 16 and their families.

Haley Rose has the story.

Comments