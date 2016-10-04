First ever horror exposition coming to Quinte

By Courtney Bell

BELLEVILLE — Belleville native Gord Wilson is bringing horror to Quinte with a show featuring horror-themed collectibles.

Quinte Horror Expo will have several vendors. The exposition will also feature a locally produced horror film and a book signing with local author Lynda Bogert.

The exposition is taking place on Sunday, Oct. 16, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m at the Travelodge hotel.

There is a $5 entry fee. Children 14 and under are not allowed to attend the event.

For more information, you can go to Belleville Chamber of Commerce website.

There are many more events happening in the Belleville area for Halloween. The Belleville Public Library, Belleville Legion and the Stirling Festival Theatre are all holding Halloween events.

