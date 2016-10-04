Remembering missing and murdered indigenous women

By Olivia Timm and Dariya Baiguzhiyeva

BELLEVILLE – The eighth annual Sisters in Spirit Vigil is being held in Kingston Tuesday in support of missing and murdered indigenous women and girls.

A vigil can be various things to different communities, whether it be a moment of silence or a public rally.

The violence aboriginal women and girls suffer is an ongoing issue. Events like these aim to raise awareness for indigenous communities around the country. According to the Native Women’s Association of Canada, the number of vigils has increased from 11 in 2006 to 216 in 2014. This year there are 90 registered vigils taking place across the country.

The event is happening at Newlands Pavilion, MacDonald Park, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Activities include a sacred fire, tobacco burning and guest speakers.

More to come.

Comments