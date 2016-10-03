Montreal pit-bull ban stirs up emotions in Ontarians

By Sophie Dudley, Jody Jakab and Casey Horn

BELLEVILLE – A pit-bull ban that went into effect Monday in Montreal is stirring up sentiment not just in Quebec, but Ontario as well.

The Montreal ban is a near mirror image of the one introduced in Ontario in 2005. It includes several breeds that fall into the category of a pit bull-type dog, and places limitations on owning, caring for and transferring the dogs.

Advocate groups on social media across the country have posted against the new law, including the Facebook group Ontario “Pit Bull” Co-op, which posted a comic tagged with #ourCanadaincludesalldogs.

Breed-specific legislation has been a controversial topic for years, and whether it’s owners, veterinarians or victims, everyone has something to say on the topic.

More to come on this story.

