Quinte Career Fair is this Thursday

By Lindsey Harren

BELLEVILLE – The Quinte Career Fair is Thursday at the Quinte Sports and Wellness Centre.

It is open to the public and runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

In an interview with QNet News, Karen Poste, manager of the economic and strategic initiatives for the City of Belleville, said that 49 employers and employment agencies will attend. That’s one of the highest employer totals the event has ever had. People attending the fair looking for a job should dress professionally and come with resumés, she said.

More to come.

Comments