Hamilton Township man charged after rowdy drive home from bar

By Katie Perry

BELLEVILLE – A young man from Hamilton Township is facing multiple charges after police said he became aggressive while being driven home from a Port Hope bar.

Northumberland OPP say the man was being driven home Sunday by his parents after a fight at the bar. The man got combative and assaulted both his parents, causing them to pull over to the side of the road, police said. The man then kicked out a window of the car, they said.

Both parents were injured and needed medical attention, police say.

The man, whose name is being withheld to protect his parents’ identity, is facing two counts of assault, as well as charges of mischief endangering life and mischief under $5,000.

Comments