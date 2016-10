By Ashley Clark

BELLEVILLE – A Belleville man was busted for driving with a suspended license after being pulled over for distracted driving.

Central Hastings OPP spotted the driver on Millennium Parkway in Belleville at 9:40 a.m. on Saturday.

The 25-year-old was charged for driving while using a cell phone and driving with a suspended license. His vehicle was impounded for seven days.

Comments