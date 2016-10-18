Ontario plans to protect clean water by prohibition

By Corey Jacobs

BELLEVILLE – Water bottling companies will face new regulations by the end of the year.

Ontario announced on Monday a proposal for new regulations designed to protect clean water for future generations.

The proposed two-year moratorium on bottled water would protect new and expanded groundwater through prohibition. The moratorium would stop any new water bottling until January 2019, when more of the province’s groundwater research data is available.

It would also reduce permit renewal time for water taking to a maximum length to five years, down from ten.

The province also plans for new rules for water bottling companies, like less production during times of drought and increased public transparency.

The public can comment on the proposed moratorium through the Environmental Registry until Dec. 1.

QNet News will be reaching out to local businesses to learn how they will be affected. More to come.

