By James Gaughan

BELLEVILLE – A car was demolished after knocking over a hydro pole Monday night.

The incident happened at the corner of Dundas Street East and Ann Street, Belleville police said.

The driver was treated for minor injuries at the scene and released.

Dundas Street East was closed between Ann and William streets for four hours while crews replaced the pole.

Police are still investigating. Witnesses can contact Const. Josh Woodcock at 613-966-0882.

