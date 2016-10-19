Local bars and restaurants are welcoming Jays fans with open arms

By Courtney Bell

BELLEVILLE – Ever since the Blue Jays made the playoffs, bars and restaurants in Belleville have noticed a difference in their crowds.

Jeff Berchervaise, general manager of Boston Pizza, said it’s a full house every game.

“We fill the lounge every time for sure. People like winners, and we hope they win so it makes it more exciting,” he said.

Berchervaise said he likes to see everyone enjoying the game.

“Close games are tough but it gets everybody excited and it’s fun for staff and fun for the guests that come in as well,” he said.

Steve Woods, assistant general manager of Chuck’s Roadhouse Bar and Grill, said he likes the atmosphere that comes along with each game.

“The atmosphere is great. You can tell when the Blue Jays are playing –people are excited about it,” Woods said.

Brandon Moon, assistant manager at Wild Wing, said he does not mind all of the business either.

“We have been getting a lot of (people) in here since they have made the playoffs and everyone is trying to root on the Jays,” he said.

The Blue Jays finally pulled out a win Tuesday night, keeping their team from losing its spot in the playoff series.

The Jays’ next game is at 4:08 p.m. Wednesday.

Comments