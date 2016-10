By Deanna Fraser

BELLEVILLE –A 60-year old man was arrested after causing a disturbance in his George Street apartment early Thursday morning.

Belleville Police were called around 1:30 a.m. due to a noise complaint. Upon arrival police gave him a noise by-law ticket.

A short time later police were asked to return because the man was still causing a problem.

He was arrested for public intoxication.

