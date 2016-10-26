Big drug bust in Quinte West

By Stephanie Clue

BELLEVILLE – Police have charged eight Trenton residents after a large-scale drug raid Monday night.

Quinte West OPP were joined by the OPP’s organized-crime, drug-enforcement, tactical-rescue, emergency-response and canine units, as well as the Belleville police drug unit and Tyendinaga police in searching four homes on North Murray Street, Adrian Court, Front Street and County Road 64 in Quinte West.

Officers seized cocaine, marijuana and pills, the Quinte West OPP said, not specifying the amount of drugs found.

Police also found a loaded handgun and $10,000 in cash. All eight people are facing multiple charges, including possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a loaded firearm, careless storage of a firearm, possession of a prohibited firearm, possession of property obtained by crime, failure to comply with a court order and possession of an unauthorized weapon.

Seven of the people charged are between the ages of 19 and 31; the eighth is a woman under the age of 18.

Four of the suspects were held in custody until bail hearings in Belleville court Tuesday. Two others were released on a promise to appear in Belleville court Dec. 15. The young woman was released from custody and will appear in court on Dec. 20.

Comments