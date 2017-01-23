Bancroft music teacher recognized as best in Canada

By Justin Medve

BELLEVILLE – The music teacher at North Hastings High School in Bancroft has been recognized by Musicounts as the best in the country.

Dianne Winmill was told she won this past Friday. She learned the exciting news in front an audience of several students and faculty.

One of the students who was there told QNet News that Winmill thought she was simply being interviewed for a chance to win.

Winmill has spent the last couple of years strengthening the school band’s impact on the community by playing at assemblies, neighbouring schools, local venues and seniors’ facilities.

Congratulatory Facebook posts praise her teaching methods.

The award will be presented by country-rock band Blue Rodeo during April’s Juno week in Ottawa. It comes with $10,000 in prize money.

