Arts

Bancroft music teacher recognized as best in Canada

  • January 23, 2017 at 4:44 pm

Bancroft music teacher Dianne Winmill wraps up a concert at The Village Playhouse in Bancroft. Photo by Justin Medve, QNet News

By Justin Medve

BELLEVILLE – The music teacher at North Hastings High School in Bancroft has been recognized by Musicounts as the best in the country.

Dianne Winmill was told she won this past Friday. She learned the exciting news in front an audience of several students and faculty.

One of the students who was there told QNet News that Winmill thought she was simply being interviewed for a chance to win.

Winmill has spent the last couple of years strengthening the school band’s impact on the community by playing at assemblies, neighbouring schools, local venues and seniors’ facilities.

Congratulatory Facebook posts praise her teaching methods.

The award will be presented by country-rock band Blue Rodeo during April’s Juno week in Ottawa. It comes with $10,000 in prize money.

Comments

Related posts:

  1. Loyalist student is first to win national photojournalism award
  2. Ancient Egypt coming to Belleville
  3. Local artists support Habitat for Humanity build
  4. Local producer says being a self-starter is essential in music biz
Print This Post Print This Post

Tags: