Napanee man driving with suspended license

By Stephanie Clue

BELLEVILLE – A 41-year-old man from Napanee is facing charges after being caught driving with a suspended license.

On Wednesday, an OPP officer stopped a vehicle pulling a trailer on County road 1 and County road 4 in Stone Mills Township, police said.

The man driving the car was pulled over for not wearing his seat belt and after talking with him further, the officer learned his license was suspended.

The vehicle was the man was driving was impounded for seven days. He is scheduled to appear in Provincial Court in Napanee on Nov. 24.

