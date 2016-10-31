Local

Local woman meets Trudeau

  • October 31, 2016 at 2:50 pm

BELLEVILLE – A Madoc woman got a chance to meet the Prime Minister last week.

Nicole Flynn  joined MP of Hastings-Lennox and Addington Mike Bossio for the meeting in Justin Trudeau’s office in the main Centre Block building on Parliament Hill.

During the meeting, Flynn presented Trudeau with a poem she had written, entitled “I Am Not Invisible.”

The 23-year-old Flynn has Down Syndrome. Down Syndrome is caused when a person has 47 chromosomes in each cell instead of 46.

Flynn graduated from the Adult Education Program at Quinte Secondary School in June.

QNet News is hoping to sit down this week with the Flynn and her family to find out more about the meeting with Prime Minister Trudeau and Nicole’s life in general.

More to come.

