War and sacrifice in literature and song

By Joseph Carin

BELLEVILLE – Former Albert College student David John Pike is set to perform in a concert this Friday at the college chapel.

The program’s title, The Lads in Their Hundreds, comes from a book of poetry by A.E Housman called A Shropshire Lad. The poem presents a harrowing story about the sacrifices of young people during the First World War – many of whom who perished serving their country.

The concert looks to create a moving program of remembrance by showcasing classics by Ivor Gurney, Ralph Vaughan Williams and Gerald Finzi, with students at the private school reading war poetry and journals to accompany the music. This sets the tone for the month of November as Remembrance Day approaches.

More to come.

