Loyalist to hold first ever Smash & Dash

By Kayla Haggett

BELLEVILLE – Loyalist students will have a chance on Thursday to smash a car to help raise money for the United Way of Quinte.

This is part of Loyalist’s public relations students’ first ever “Smash & Dash”, taking place Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Students will be able to purchase one ticket for $2, or 3 for $5, to take a swing with a sledgehammer at a donated car. Other events across the campus include a competition to see who can hammer a nail through a board faster, smash pong and draws for prizes donated by local businesses.

This event replaces the public relation program’s annual Truckload Sale, which raised funds for the United Way of Quinte by selling products donated by Proctor & Gamble.

Public Relation student Steven Schill said that since P&G decided to donate instead to those affected by the Fort McMurray fires, they needed to organize a different fundraiser this year.

QNet News will be attending the event on Thursday to hopefully talk to organizers and students.

More to come.

