Safety a concern at Napanee school crossing

By Lindsey Harren

NAPANEE– The OPP in Napanee continue to monitor the school crossing at the intersection of Graham and Centre streets.

The OPP have been keeping an eye on the school crossing since they first warned drivers to stop for students at the crossing in a release last month.

“I think it’s great because this way if there are any problems with people not stopping for my stop sign, at least the police are there, said crossing guard Tammy Sweet.

The Napanee OPP did not respond to requests for comment from QNet News.

To see more on this story, click on the video above.

