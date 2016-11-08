Sports

Kingston native getting ready for Canada-Russia Series, upcoming NHL draft

  • November 8, 2016 at 1:50 pm

By Buckley Smith

BELLEVILLE – Gabriel Vilardi, a Kingston native, is in his second year with the Windsor Spitfires and is getting a chance to take part in the 2016 CIBC Canada-Russia Series.

The series takes place over six games, with Russia playing the all-stars of the Western Hockey League, Quebec Junior Major Hockey League and Ontario Hockey League for two games apiece.

Vilardi, as an OHL all-star, will be travelling to North Bay for the first game on Thursday and then to Hamilton for the second game Nov. 14.

As well as being an all-star in his current league, he is being projected by many NHL Draft projection websites to be selected in the Top 5 and at the very least within the Top 10.

QNet News spoke with him today on his expectations for the Canada-Russia Series as well as what he is feeling like going into the NHL Entry Draft.

Stay tuned for more.

