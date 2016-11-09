Full week of sports ahead for Bay of Quinte

By Charlotte McParland

BELLEVILLE — Rinks and gymnasiums will be filled with spectators all week in the Quinte region as local sports teams gear up for a busy week ahead.

In regular Junior C hockey play last night, the Napanee Raiders took an easy 8-0 hometown win against the Amherstview Jets.

The Loyalist Lancers women’s basketball team lost a hard fought 88-43 game against the second place Durham Lords. The women’s team will play again on Friday night at 6 p.m. at Loyalist, against the Seneca Sting.

Both the men’s and women’s volleyball teams will play back-to-back home games tomorrow night, starting with the women at 6 p.m. Both teams will face off against the Durham Lords in the Loyalist College gymnasium.

In high school football action, the Quinte Saints will host Peterborough’s Adam Scott Lions today for the Junior AA championship Wednesday afternoon. The Adam Scott Lions senior football team will be back tomorrow facing off against the Centennial Chargers at 1 p.m. on MAS Park Field number two.

The Wellington Dukes will take on the Kingston Voyageurs in Kingston tomorrow night at 7 p.m.

The Picton Pirates will also face off tomorrow night against the Port Hope Panthers at 7:30 p.m. at the Prince Edward Community Centre.

In other sports news, the Quinte Royals baseball club is inviting those interested to come out to train with them all winter long at the Loyalist College sports dome. Workouts are open to anyone aged 7-21 and will start this Saturday from 5-7 p.m.

Comments