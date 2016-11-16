Trenton Golden Hawks trade for new D-man

By Buckley Smith

BELLEVILLE – The Trenton Golden Hawks acquired a new player this past week, defenceman Calvin Walker from the Coquitlam Express of the British Columbia Hockey League.

Walker appeared in 21 games for Coquitlam this year, picking up four points in those contests.

Golden Hawks head coach and general manager Jerome Dupont said the team had been looking at Walker for a while but the trade became necessary when one of the Golden Hawks defencemen, Josh Allen, was ruled out indefinitely following back surgery.

“We had our eye on him for a while, from about a month into the season,” said Dupont. “He’s a solid stay-at-home defenceman with good mobility. He’s got good hockey IQ, he’s aggressive, he’s physical, he’s a committed athlete. So he’s got lots of attributes we like.”

Dupont said he is excited about the talents Walker brings to the team, but it was more of a case of building on strengths the team already has, rather than acquiring a piece they were missing.

“We have a lot of what he brings,” said Dupont. “But we wanted more.”

While he does not bring much new to the table for Trenton, that is not to say he will not fill a vital role.

“As a defensive D-man we see him penalty killing and playing five-on-five,” said Dupont. “And looking to get certain match ups against other teams good offensive players.”

Since joining the team, Walker played in Monday’s game against the Cobourg Cougars, which the Golden Hawks won 3-2.

Despite the small amount of time Walker has spent with the team, Dupont says he is already fitting in quite well.

“So far so good. He’s a good friend of Mac Lewis. They played at St. Andrew’s College together,” said Dupont. “So yeah. He’s a good fit.”

Being a native of Welland, Walker will now also have the benefit of playing closer to home. Dupont said that he hasn’t heard him express a particular happiness regarding a move closer to home, he says it is quite obvious that is the case.

“I think he’s happier being with us compared to where he was.”

