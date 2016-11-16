Car crashes twice through front window of Belleville podiatrist’s office

By Matthew Murray

BELLEVILLE – Staff and patients of a Belleville podiatrist’s office rushed out of the practice after a car slammed into the front window twice early Wednesday morning.

Tina Brain, office manager for Martin Brain’s podiatrist office, said they were seeing patients in the office when they heard a loud bang in the front room of the practice.

“There was a loud bang and then glass started to shatter,” Brain said. “It stopped and then we could see the front of the car when it came through the window the second time.”

The office has been forced to turn away patients and cancel all appointments for the day because they can’t have anyone inside the building, she said. The practice is hoping to get the room cleaned up and blocked off as quick as possible so the staff can start operating out of the other rooms, she added.

Scott Johnston, owner of Belleville Beer and Wine, said he was in his shop when the crash happened at around 8:30 a.m.

The elderly driver of the car jumped the curb and did small damage to the window before backing up and hitting the building for a second time, Johnston said.

There were no injuries from the crash and the driver was fine despite having the airbags going off after the second impact, he added.

Comments