Some products from Trenton Walmart to be donated after fire

By Sean Cann-Sheppard

BELLEVILLE — Following the fire at the Trenton Walmart last Tuesday, the company’s head office says it plans to donate some of its inventory to charity.

Alex Robertson, a member of corporate affairs for Walmart Canada, says the company will be working closely with charity groups to help donate the inventory. He did not say who would be getting the donations.

Robertson said that much of the food was contaminated from the smoke, and would have to be destroyed. Other non-food items that were badly damaged would also be destroyed.

QNet News will be contacting charity groups in Quinte West to talk about the donated inventory. More to come.

