Trenton police chase ends with damaged cruiser, missing suspect

By Stephanie Clue

BELLEVILLE – Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a driver who ran off after in a police chase that ended in a crash at Canadian Forces Base Trenton.

At about 11:25 p.m. Monday night, according to Quinte West OPP, officers tried to stop a car on Dixon Drive in Trenton for a Highway Traffic Act offence. The car sped away eastbound on Curtis Road, crossed RCAF Road and drove through a fence at CFB Trenton. The driver fled on foot.

During the chase, a police car was involved in a collision and sustained about $4,000 in damages.

Police called in their canine and emergency-response teams to try to find the driver, but were unsuccessful.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Quinte West OPP at 613-392-3561. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477; callers may be eligible for a $2,000 cash reward.

Comments