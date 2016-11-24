Single car roll-over in Napanee

By Stephanie Clue

BELLEVILLE – Multiple charges have been laid after a pick-up ruck rolled over in Napanee.

At 8:40 p.m. on Tuesday night, Napanee OPP recieved a call that a blue Dodge truck had been involved in a roll-over collision on Shannonville Road in Tyendinaga Township.

On the way to the crash, officers were informed that two men were seen crawling out of the truck and had fled the scene on foot. The canine unit, emergency response team and members of the Central Hastings OPP were called to help locate the men.

After tracking the men for several kilometres, the men were found between Moneymore Road and Tracey Road at 11:15 p.m.

The 35-year-old driver from Tweed is facing charges of impaired driving, failing to remain at the scene of an accident, possession of a controlled substance, driving a car without insurance and being a novice driver with a blood alcohol level above zero.

The 22-year-old passenger, also from Tweed, is facing charges of resisting a peace officer and possession of marijuana.

