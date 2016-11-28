Give food and skate for free

By Jody Jakab and Casey Horn

BELLEVILLE – Quinte West is letting anyone skate for free at the Duncan McDonald Memorial Community Gardens and all it asks in return is that you bring a non-perishable food item.

From now until March, the city will be providing free skating on Tuesdays, Saturdays and Sundays.

According to Quinte West, it’s an “opportunity to get active or hone your skating skills,” and give to someone in need.

Food Banks Canada statistics show that over 850,000 Canadians used a food bank in March this year. This is a 1.3 per cent increase from 2015, and since 2008, 27.8 per cent more Canadians have gone to a food bank.

More to come.

