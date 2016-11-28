Trenton Jingle Bell Walk Wednesday

By Nikolai Karpinski

BELLEVILLE – Trenton is preparing to host its annual Jingle Bell Walk in the downtown core this Wednesday night.

The walk will start outside city hall at 6 p.m. and go until 9 p.m.

The event is hosted by the Downtown Trenton Business Improvement Area.

The walk will stop by the bridge on Fraser Park Drive to witness the Christmas Fantasy of Lights and hear a speech from Mayor Jim Harrison.

Participants will then head back to city hall to enjoy hot chocolate and a live performance from the women’s choir Joyfull Noise.

More to come.

With files from Tyler Penney

