Students’ work displayed at Loyalist College

  • November 28, 2016 at 3:15 pm

By Sabrina MacDonald and Katie Perry

BELLEVILLE –Artistic pieces created by Loyalist College Animation, Graphic Design and Architectural Technology students are on display in the Link Lounge this week.

The Art and Design Foundation Exhibition is hosted by the students so they can showcase the work they’ve done so far. The pieces in the Link Lounge range from sculptures, models, storyboards and character sketches.

Character sketch by Rebecca Brook. Photo by Katie Perry, QNetNews.

QNet News will be speaking with animation students this week to find out how the show promotes their work. More to come.

