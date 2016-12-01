Belleville woman being charged in fatal hit-and-run

By Buckley Smith

BELLEVILLE – An 18-year-old woman from Belleville has been charged in the death of 24-year-old male Aaron Rushlow.

Shelby Zielski-Thibault has been identified as the driver of the vehicle which struck and killed Rushlow on the night of Oct. 23.

Police originally responded to a call of a male lying in the street from Walmsley Place in Belleville, where Rushlow was discovered and rushed to Kinsgton General Hospital, later succumbing to his injuries.

Zielski-Thibault is being charged with criminal negligence causing death, dangerous driving causing death, failure to stop at the scene of an accident, and failure to comply with probation.

The female is currently in custody awaiting a bail hearing date.

With files by Tyler Penney.

