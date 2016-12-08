Local

Ontario lowers fees for payday loans

  • December 8, 2016 at 1:24 pm

By Nikolai Karpinski

BELLEVILLE – Ontario is changing the maximum fee people will have to pay for short-term “payday loans.”

Starting Jan. 1, the top fee that can be charged by companies like Money Mart will be reduced from $21 to $18 for every $100 borrowed.

The cost will be reduced even further, to $15 for every $100 borrowed, starting Jan. 1, 2018.

The Canadian Payday Loan Association says on its website that payday loans are “unsecured small-sum short-term loans typically for a few hundred dollars. The average payday loan is around $300 for a period of 10 days.”

The Ontario Ministry of Government and Consumer Services posted a press release in November proposing other changes to the 2008 Payday Loan Act and the 1990 Collection and Debt Settlement Services Act. If passed, the changes would:

  • Allow municipalities to regulate the number and location of payday lenders through licensing.
  • Restrict high-frequency borrowing.
  • Further regulate unlicensed lenders and loan-brokers.
  • Set standards for payday loan businesses for determining a borrowers ability to repay a loan.
  • Protect those in debt from harmful debt-collecting practices.

QNet News will be talking to local payday-loan operators and users to learn how these changes will affect them.

